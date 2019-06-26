Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B is cool as a cucumber during a police interrogation in the murderous video for her new single, “Press.” While the boisterous rapper’s exploits — like performing a recent set in a bathrobe after a wardrobe malfunction and pleading “not guilty” to felony assault in a recent strip club fight — rack up real-life headlines, her video she sets it off in court, getting away with murder. Actually, she gets away with a lot of them.

“Press” is Cardi B’s first music video since her sensuous, 2000s-influenced “Please Me” video with Bruno Mars. With two singles and videos out, it seems as though it may only be a matter of time before we get a full-blown album announcement from the Bronx-born star — although how she has time to work on new music is anyone’s guess. She already had to cancel several shows in order to afford herself more time for recovery from a recent surgery while she also films scenes from her upcoming heist movie with Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo, Hustlers. Split all that with being a full-time mom, and Cardi B is certainly living up to the title of the film. It’s no wonder the “Press” has been chasing her down — she’s one of the most in-demand performers in hip-hop today.

