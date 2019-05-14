Getty Image

According to The Blast, City Girls member JT was denied early release for good behavior and will likely be serving out the remainder of her sentence. According to court documents filed by City Girls label Quality Control, the Miami rapper applied to be transferred to a halfway house, where she would be able to continue working with partner Yung Miami, recording and shooting videos to promote the duo’s new music.

The documents note that JT will have completed 15.6 months good conduct time credit by July 12, and that as a result of her fame, the likelihood that she’d be a repeat offender (she was convicted of committing identity theft) is very low. One quote from the rapper’s attorney reads: “It is without hesitation that I can proffer that you will never hear from this Defendant regarding any type of crime, much less an economic one. Granting this recommendation will allow the Defendant to get back to the studio where she belongs.”

The judge denied the application, however, as it turns out, there’s still some hope for JT to join her rhyme partner on the outside before 2020. The judge wants the Bureau of Prisons to make the decision, which means that the warden of the correctional facility may approve the early release instead. JT would have had to complete 24 months under her original sentence, receiving her release date in 2020.

Before JT began her sentence, City Girls got busy in the studio, recording an album, Girl Code, and shooting videos for numerous singles from the project in order to give Yung Miami plenty of material to tour with, which she’s been doing solo, supported by background dancers, since 2018.