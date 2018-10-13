Getty Image

If it’s tough being a Kanye West fan these days, imagine what it’s like being a Kanye West friend. Dave Chappelle — who’s known the rapper for ages, and even gave him prime real estate in his 2006 film Dave Chappelle’s Block Party — gave an interview with Van Jones on CNN, in which he wound up talking, as so many have, about West’s White House visit this week.

On Thursday afternoon, West reunited with his favorite sitting president to regale him with an uninterrupted, seriously wide-ranging 10-minute monologue, which touched on subjects such as MAGA hats, education, Saturday Night Live, and, for what it’s worth, how stop-and-frisk is a bad way to try to fix gun violence in cities like Chicago. West’s visit has drawn ire from the left, including many of his fans, colleagues, even former defenders.

Chappelle wasn’t pleased either, but he has to be of two minds about his friend. “That’s my brother. I love him, I support him. But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says,” Chappelle said. “I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that sh*t.”

He also reminded everyone that West remains a musical visionary. “Kanye’s the artist, man. And he’s a genius,” Chappelle added. “He’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying.”