First things first, try not to watch the video above at your desk at work. I’m not saying there are huge, bouncing, anime boobs all throughout it that could potentially make your coworkers question everything about you, but I’m not not saying there are huge, bouncing, anime boobs throughout this video, so proceed with caution.

Depending on your level of social media usage over the weekend, you may have already been exposed to the video for “Mooo!” from Doja Cat, completely separated from context in some cases, and wondered to yourself,” What exactly the hell am I looking at right now?” That would be a perfectly reasonable response to a song wherein the artist refers to herself as a cow (repeatedly) and proceeds to find a sincerely astonishing array of ways to work a cow’s signature catchphrase into her bold, hilarious rhymes. It’s silly and strange and alarmingly catchy, exactly the sort of thing calculated to go viral on social media, ticking the funny bones of one generation while working the nerves of another.

Which is, unsurprisingly, exactly what Doja Cat says she wants from the song and its bizarre, DIY, green-screened video. “I like to disappoint woke-hip-hop people,” she tweeted as the video — which she shot and produced herself — began to go insanely viral over the weekend. She elaborated, “I love that the majority of you guys are healthy and normal and then all of the people who don’t like moo are taking their lives and a song I wrote about cows all too seriously, losing hair over it.” In that respect, “Mooo!” is a proud addition to the canon of jokey hip-hop songs trying to interject some fun back into the stoic genre which includes prior viral hits like Yung Humma’s “Lemme Smang It,” Lil B’s entire oeuvre, and stretches back to the Fresh Prince’s hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and parody groups like 2 Live Jews.