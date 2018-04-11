Drake Paid ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja $5,000 For Winning Last Night’s Game For Them

#Drake
04.11.18 20 mins ago

Drake reunited with Fortnite player Ninja after their record-breaking stream last month. This time he raised the stakes, promising Ninja $5,000 if he won them this match. Not even a minute later, Ninja clinches the win. “I’m a man of my word, I got you,” Drake says.

Last month Drake bowled over rap and video game fans alike when he and Travis Scott joined Ninja and JuJu Smith-Schuster online to play Fortnite, the battle royale game where up to 100 players can face off at a time. Rappers playing video games isn’t at all a new phenomenon. Rather, stars like Drake are just like us: The same way that people went to arcades or each other’s house to play, they now meet each other online.

During last night’s battle, which featured Drake and Future’s “Big Rings” as the soundtrack, Ninja suggested that Drake “put some Fortnite lingo in the album, or something.” To his credit, Drake actually seemed to take his suggestion seriously. “It has to happen,” Drake says. “It’s just got to be the right way. I say when [Fortnite developer] Epic Games gives me the ‘Hotline Bling’ emote, then I’ll do it.”

Two weeks ago, Ninja let the n-word slip while rapping to a song that does not contain the n-word, Logic’s “44.” Ninja proceeded to play as if nothing happened, though the next morning he apologized, saying, “I promise that there was no mal intent (I wasn’t even trying to say the word-I fumbled lyrics and got tongue tied in the worst possible way).” Either Drake had no idea what happened, or he found that apology to be acceptable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeFortniteNINJA

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP