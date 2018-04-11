Drake reunited with Fortnite player Ninja after their record-breaking stream last month. This time he raised the stakes, promising Ninja $5,000 if he won them this match. Not even a minute later, Ninja clinches the win. “I’m a man of my word, I got you,” Drake says.

Last month Drake bowled over rap and video game fans alike when he and Travis Scott joined Ninja and JuJu Smith-Schuster online to play Fortnite, the battle royale game where up to 100 players can face off at a time. Rappers playing video games isn’t at all a new phenomenon. Rather, stars like Drake are just like us: The same way that people went to arcades or each other’s house to play, they now meet each other online.

🗣️🗣️ @Drake JUST TOLD @Ninja HE'S READY TO DROP BARS ABOUT FORTNITE "I say when @EpicGames gives me the Hotline Bling emote I'll do it…" pic.twitter.com/fe79fyEmLO — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) April 11, 2018

During last night’s battle, which featured Drake and Future’s “Big Rings” as the soundtrack, Ninja suggested that Drake “put some Fortnite lingo in the album, or something.” To his credit, Drake actually seemed to take his suggestion seriously. “It has to happen,” Drake says. “It’s just got to be the right way. I say when [Fortnite developer] Epic Games gives me the ‘Hotline Bling’ emote, then I’ll do it.”

Two weeks ago, Ninja let the n-word slip while rapping to a song that does not contain the n-word, Logic’s “44.” Ninja proceeded to play as if nothing happened, though the next morning he apologized, saying, “I promise that there was no mal intent (I wasn’t even trying to say the word-I fumbled lyrics and got tongue tied in the worst possible way).” Either Drake had no idea what happened, or he found that apology to be acceptable.