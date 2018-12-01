Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Late last year, Eminem practically broke the internet when he used a fiery freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards to draw a proverbial line in the sand against Donald Trump. Over the course of the intricately schemed verse, he took shots at his philosophical foe that drew views in the millions once it was uploaded to streaming services like Youtube and his own Twitter profile. Now, he’s got social media buzzing all over again after releasing another freestyle video, “Kick Off,” directly to Youtube.

“The release of BODIED (the battle rap-focused film Eminem produced directed by Joseph Kahn) has me feeling nostalgic about battle rap so I headed down to my old stomping grounds,” he explained via Twitter. Shot on location at The Shelter at St. Andrew’s in Detroit, Michigan (also the backdrop of his fictionalized retelling of his come-up, 8 Mile), the video finds Eminem spitting his signature, ferocious, multisyllabic bars and referencing the bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert last year.

Of course, the fans weighed in, with some praising the veteran for his continued commitment to craftsmanship and others criticizing him for a perceived lack of creative evolution. One even mistook a live performance video of underground rapper Wynne as a video of Eminem’s daughter Hailey. Some of the responses have been collected below.

Eminem dropped an 11 minute freestyle so I hope you guys who are getting jokes off on it are prepared for lacrosse players from Rhode Island to tell you that you don't know what real hip hop is — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 1, 2018

y’all when Em dropped revival: eminem is falling off eminem in 2018: pic.twitter.com/aTl9JvS2oU — shaina from da block (@goldhoneyqueen) December 1, 2018

No one can do it like Shady pic.twitter.com/uujjUwPLBF — Matt 🎱Doughboy🎱 (@DaDaDoughboy) December 1, 2018

Eminem just put out an 11 minute freestyle…a brief summary:pic.twitter.com/ohtAGPegE0 — Reef 🇵🇦🐎 (@NSR_03) December 1, 2018

I have to be stomped by forty men to suffer a defeat. 40 men = 80 feet = A de feat.🤕#eminem #kickofffreestyle pic.twitter.com/WMLMgO9knW — 🛡️Seikz⚔️ (@mvstxphx) December 1, 2018

“How to write an Eminem song” -Rap Fast

-Be offensive

-Talk about killing your mom

-Talk about raping inanimate objects

-Over explain simple bars

-Mention That youre white

-Rap even faster

-Be even more offensive

-Talk about raping your mom

-Rhyme Lyrical, Miracle and Spiritual — 🤠Fuck Micah🤠 (@Drizzy_Montana_) November 30, 2018

Eminem is far too talented for his subject matter to still be what it is at 46 years old. That’s where the disconnect is. His fanbase grew up, he didn’t. — Instagram 👉🏾 asktrillac (@AskTrillAC) December 1, 2018

#EMINEM is still the best rapper ever pic.twitter.com/vTOVyQvyqo — Eric J Wilson (@ecky_boy31) December 1, 2018

Eminem is a legend, one of the greatest rappers ever, one of the most influential, and at his prime he was elite. But I think it’s time for him to put down the mic… I don’t see the reason for him to keep dropping albums and hurting his discography so much. Just my take — rapdebates (@debatehiphop) December 1, 2018

Eminem did a freestyle that was about 10mins long with no beat

And I'm here just listening to the goat like

"Your Lead Singles are My Bonus Tracks" pic.twitter.com/7FS3TuetEQ — The Baker (@AleTheOptimist) December 1, 2018