Eminem Posted A Heartfelt Tribute To The Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill

The death of the Geto Boys’ legendary MC Bushwick Bill has devastated the hip-hop community. Richard “Bushwick Bill” Shaw, one-third of the pioneering ’80s Houston rap group, died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday. The rapper was 52 years old.

As reported by Billboard, Eminem has joined the growing list of rappers who have paid tribute to Bill, posting a heartfelt message to Twitter Wednesday morning.

“RIP to the pioneering legend and one-of-a-kind MC #BushwickBill,” Eminem wrote.

Em doesn’t post on social media much — his recent tweets have mainly been to promote new projects and tour dates. It makes his message about Bushwick Bill that much more touching. Despite the fact that he doesn’t post often, Em has a huge social media following and fanbase. It’s moving to see him utilize his platform to spread love and condolences for a legend like Bill.

Eminem was also in the news today as an artist signed to a Universal label. It was reported by the New York Times yesterday that a staggering number of masters and demos were lost in a 2008 fire at Universal Studios. It was originally reported that Eminem’s masters were included in the fire’s devastation, but it looks like the files are safe, since they were backed up digitally just before the fire.