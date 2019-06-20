Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

DMV rapper IDK (formerly Jay IDK) has been on a steady rise these last five years. In that period, the 27-year-old has released five, full-length projects, including 2017’s IWasVeryBad in conjunction with Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Along the way, the rapper’s lyrical prowess and probing commentary on police brutality and institutional racism have earned his work comparisons to that of early Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday, IDK announced the upcoming release of his first major label project, Is He Real. The artist paired the announcement with the release of a sober new video for the project’s lead single “Digital.”

The new visual is meant to be a “cautionary tale for young people of color in the United States,” IDK explained in a statement. The black-and-white visual attempts to confront the narrow and often denigrating way urban, black life is consumed and understood by outsiders through two-dimensional media like music videos and news clips. We see law enforcement and school-age children laugh at videos of young black men flashing weapons intercut with clips of wild animals.

In that same statement, IDK also announced that his forthcoming project will be the inaugural release in a new partnership with Warner Records. The Maryland-raised rapper is establishing his new imprint, Clue, with the label. Clue will house all of his upcoming releases.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.