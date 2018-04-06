Jay-Z Says That Kanye West Is His ‘Little Brother’ And That They’re ‘Beyond Friends’ Despite Their Feuds

04.06.18 2 hours ago

Even before it came out, the Jay-Z episode of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has been a goldmine. So far, it’s given us Jay’s impressions of Snoop Dogg and Eminem, his moving reaction to his mother coming out, a heartwarming story about Blue Ivy, and an interesting take on Donald Trump. Now, the special is live on Netflix, and in it, Letterman asks about one of the most interesting Jay-Z narratives in recent memory: His relationship with Kanye West.

The feud has been active as recently as last year, when Jay took shots at Kanye on his 4:44 album. So naturally, Letterman, ever the curious guy, he asks Jay, “Kanye West: Uh, are we friends?” After the laughter from the audience died down, he answered, “That’s my brother, we’re beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

Letterman interjects with says deadpan before flashing a sly smile, “Right there: tell me what happened.” Jay then asks Letterman if he’s ever had a falling out with his siblings and goes on to say he respect Kanye for never changing:

“I’ve watched Kanye from without an album. The thing that I respect about him is that he’s the same person. Like, he interrupted our studio session, stood on a table and started rapping. And we were like, ‘Could you please get down,’ and he was like ‘No, I’m the savior of Chicago!’ He didn’t have a record.”

Watch the clip above. The full episode is also now streaming on Netflix, so feel free to check that out as well.

