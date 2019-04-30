Getty Image

Travis Scott‘s birthday festivities continued this week with a hilarious cake provided by actor Jonah Hill. The cake was decorated with with eight candles and a portrait of Hill himself with a speech bubble reading “Happy birthday, Travis. We love you.” It was a part of an ongoing week of celebrations that included a massive billboard over West Hollywood with photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis’ daughter Stormi and a cosplay photoshoot ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, of which Travis seems to be a huge fan.

Travis, who hit 26 years old today, had a huge 2018, which included the birth of Stormi, the release of his fan-favorite album Astroworld, the debut of his Astroworld Festival, and a massive, successful tour that found him building the amusement park of his dreams onstage for the entertainment of thousands of cheering fans. He even performed at the Grammys alongside James Blake earlier this year. That’s not bad for a 25-year-old.

Hill turned out to be one of Scott’s biggest supporters last year, telling GQ he thought Astroworld was the album of the year. Hill had a pretty impressive 2018 himself, making his directorial debut with the coming-of-age skate drama, Mid90s, which was soundtracked by some pretty standout hip-hop tracks itself.