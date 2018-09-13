Getty Image

Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has made a number of overtures to Drake to make up for using his June GOOD Music releases to distract from Drake’s own Scorpion promotion, but his latest may be his best. Doubling down on his enigmatic social media habits with his newly reactivated Instagram, Kanye posted a video of his daughter North sitting in her carseat and belting the now-ubiquitous refrain from Drake’s “In My Feelings“: “Keke, do you love me?”

Of course, in the hands of a small child, the song, which was already prime meme material, is turned quite adorable, especially as it doesn’t seem North quite remembers all the words. What she lacks in technique, she makes up in passion though, really going for the gusto at the end, although it seems nerves get the better of her after the initial bar.

Whether or not Kanye truly intended to use the video to get Drake’s attention, it’s clear that his former favorite collaborative competitor is still a fixture on the West family radio, even if Drake considers Kanye persona non grata judging from his “Duppy Freestyle” verses. The two will at least have a chance to talk things out, if not make up entirely, when Kanye drops by one of Drake’s future tour dates, as he promised on Twitter after apologizing for his part in the Drake and Pusha beef this summer.