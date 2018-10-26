Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kris Jenner defended her son-in-law Kanye West during today’s visit to Ellen when the host asked her about Kanye’s latest actions. Recently, Kanye made statements during his own recent visit to the White House which may have been interpreted as embarrassing for the family. He also has continued to show support for Donald Trump despite criticism from family, friends, and other entertainers.

Kris made it clear that while she’s “always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on, and it’s sometimes worrisome,” she will continue to strive to be supportive of family. “I think what I really want to do is be there to help [Kanye] be the best version of himself that he can be,” she told Ellen. “He knows that we’re there if he needs us.”

Of course, she recognized that some of his more recent comments might be better left unsaid, and said as much herself: “The stuff that they were talking about when they got to the airplane, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That is so Kanye.’ He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately.” The airplane comments she refers to here included a social post in which Kanye wore his infamous “Make America Great Again” hat and opined that the 13th Amendment should be abolished. Ironically, he later amended his own statement to reflect his feeling that the 13th should be amended itself.

With Kanye out of the country sharing his music with fans in Uganda and France, any opportunities for a sit-down pow-wow are probably in short supply. In the meantime, Kanye fans in the US still hold out hope that someone will do more than support Kanye and actively steer him away from overt shows of support for Donald Trump or his harmful policies.