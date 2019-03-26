Mike Holland

Back in 2017, Logic said that he was working on a novel called Supermarket, and now, the book has been released. He previously revealed that he would release a soundtrack album to accompany the book, and now that has dropped too. The sound of the record definitely isn’t what most people would expect from a Logic project, though, as it’s skews far more rock than hip-hop.

He raps some — like on the closing section of the six-minute album opener “Bohemian Trapsody” — but more often than not, the songs are more rock- or folk-oriented. There’s the funky “Lemon Drop,” the Miguel-like “Can I Kick It,” the Mac DeMarco-produced “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World” and “Vacation From Myself,” and more tracks that show off Logic’s versatility.

Logic previously described the book as being about “a guy falling in love with a girl,” and the publisher’s description of the book reads:

“Flynn is stuck — depressed, recently dumped, and living at his mom’s house. The supermarket was supposed to change all that. An ordinary job and a steady check. Work isn’t work when it’s saving you from yourself. But things aren’t quite as they seem in these aisles. Arriving to work one day to a crime scene, Flynn’s world collapses as the secrets of his tortured mind are revealed. And Flynn doesn’t want to go looking for answers at the supermarket. Because something there seems to be looking for him. A darkly funny psychological thriller, Supermarket is a gripping exploration into madness and creativity. Who knew you could find sex, drugs, and murder all in aisle nine?”

Listen to Supermarket (Soundtrack) above.