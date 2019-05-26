Getty Image

Meek Mill found himself in a scuffle with security at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday when he was turned away and threatened with arrest for trespassing. The rapper posted a video of the incident, making sure to point out there was no prior incident and was not given a reason for his refusal.

The scene lead the “Going Bad” rapper to call out the hotel for being “racist as hell.” Meek Mill’s lawyer wrote a formal letter to the hotel stating his refusal was discrimination.

Meek Mill documented the encounter in a video shared to Twitter which showed the rapper questioning security. “The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!” said Meek.

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

The rapper repeatedly asked security what he was being arrested for and was given no concrete answer. A security member even admitted he didn’t see the rapper do anything harmful. “I’m not accusing you of doing anything,” hotel security said before immediately stating he was trespassing on the property and would be arrested if he didn’t leave.

Meek Mill called on fans and allies to boycott the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

The rapper clarified that he’s previously been the the hotel without and incident.

They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

Meek Mill was at the Cosmopolitan Hotel Saturday afternoon for an event with DJ Mustard, but security wouldn’t even allow him to enter the building. According to TMZ, Meek Mill’s lawyer drafted a formal letter to the hotel accusing them of holding a list of rappers who are denied entry based on their “culture and skin color.”

“We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”

The letter goes on to urge the hotel to grant Meek Mill access. “We urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”