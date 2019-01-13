Getty Image

After 30 years in the music industry, Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, making her the first female rapper ever to be nominated and inducted. Missy Elliott is the third rapper inducted into the Hall of Fame, following Jermaine Dupri’s induction last year and Jay Z’s induction in 2017.

This isn’t the first time Missy Elliott has made history. Missy Elliott’s Hall of Fame induction comes 20 years after her first hit single, “Hot Boyz” landed on Bllboard‘s Top 100 and stayed there for 21 weeks. Elliott released her first solo album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, the highest ranking debut album for a female rapper at the time. Missy Elliott is also a five-time Grammy Award winner. All six of her studio albums have gone platinum, making her the only female rapper to accomplish this.

Missy Elliott took to Instagram yesterday to share the news and to “congratulate all the amazing songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 Song Writers Hall of Fame.”

“The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives. These are writers who in their time literally transformed music and helped make what’s happening today possible,” said Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers.

The Hall of Fame’s 50th Annual Induction & Awards Gala will take place on January 13 in New York City. Cat Stevens, Dallas Austin, Tom Hall, John Price, and Jack Tempchin will be inducted along with Missy Elliott into the 2019 class.