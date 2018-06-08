The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Last week was dominated by beef, but this week of music is about showing love. There are a couple collaborations on the docket. One is swaggering, while the other is sultry. Along with those collaborations, we have a number of rappers paying homage to other rap classic — or soon to be classic — tracks, while Knxwledge remixes Cardi B’s “Be Careful” single. From a Smokepurrp track that was released on the fly to another, that’s literally the result of Lupe Fiasco testing a new mic, this week’s music is the result of ingenuity and inspiration, which is all we can ask for from our artists.

Knxwledge/Cardi B, “Be Kareful” Remix

Cardi B is known for his frenetic, party-starting sound — but Knxwledge decided to treat her vocals to a more mellow experience. The talented producer recently remixed Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” swapping out the original track’s charming production for a serene, jazzy soundscape that radiates a different tone for Cardi’s lovelorn lyrics. It makes a listener ponder just what Cardi would sound like with different production on her heralded Invasion Of Privacy album.

Khalid and H.E.R, “This Way”

Khalid seems to be on a duet run of late. First, he dropped “iMissMe” with Kyle, now he’s on “This Way,” with H.E.R. a smooth number from the Superfly soundtrack. Khalid supplements the mysterious H.E.R. to croon about a love that’s absolute over a seductive soundscape.

88Rising, “Midsummer Madness”

88Rising is a label and collective that ideally exemplifies hip-hop’s international expansion. The crew is most known as the home of Rich Brian, formerly known as Rich Chigga. But it’s not just him, as Higher Brothers, August 08 and Joji Link display on the breezy “Midsummer Madness” track. The light, guitar-driven song shows what we can expect from their upcoming Head In The Clouds album.

