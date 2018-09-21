Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nick Cannon apparently saw Kanye West’s Instagram rant yesterday and thinks Kanye is “in his feelings,” so to speak.

Nick took to his own Instagram (“I guess this is the way we communicate now,” he jokes in the second half of his response, after relocating from the busy street) to address Kanye’s comments. First, he made it a point to welcome Kanye back from “the Sunken Place,” an inside joke which has apparently lost all meaning from its original source, before advising Kanye that he only answered a direct question honestly and could only ever be expected to do so. “You not gonna tell me what I can and what I can’t say,” he warned. “I’m a solid individual. Somebody ask me a question, I’ma answer it to the best of my ability. I’ma give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul, but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me.”

He then invited Kanye onto the upcoming 200th episode of Wild’n Out, which seems like a pretty slick way to get some attention back on his popular comedy competition show in its 12th season, although if this all turns out to be some kind of bizarre promotional scheme, we may all have to collectively delete Instagram at this point.