Run The Jewels Have Been Working With Rick Rubin On Their New Album

06.03.19 46 mins ago

Run The Jewels 3, the third album by Killer Mike and El-P, was the group’s most successful to date. It was received positively by critics, debuted and No. 35 on the Billboard 200, and climbed as high as No. 13. For RTJ4, it appears the independent rap duo are shooting even higher.

Over the weekend, the pair announced that they had made a trip to Rick Rubin’s Shangri La Studio in Malibu, California to get some work done and shared a photo of themselves with the hit-making legend. “We’ve been going hard on RTJ4 and have a genuine excitement to share new music with you all. We stand behind our statement that this record is going to punch you in the f*cking face and burn everything in its path,” the duo wrote in their fan newsletter. “We thank you for your continued patience as we put together what we believe will be our best record yet.”

Since dropping their last project, both Mike and El-P have kept fairly busy both in and outside of music. The pair recently headlined the Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. And, in January, the first season of Killer Mike’s Netflix documentary series Trigger Warning, which explores systemic social issues that affect black American communities debuted on Netflix.

The group’s new record is expected out later this year or in 2020.

#Run the Jewels
el-p Killer Mike Rick Rubin RUN THE JEWELS TRIGGER WARNING
