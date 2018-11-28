Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Although Tekashi 69 faces serious prison time since his arrest, his legal troubles are far from over. While the rapper was arrested recently on racketeering charges, had his bail denied, plead “not guilty,” and will be waiting for his trial date for the next year, even more legal drama has surfaced in the days since he was first charged with racketeering as part of the Nine Trey Blood set’s reckless reign of violent activities.

And while he managed to narrowly dodge significant prison time in his lingering case regarding use of a child in a sexual performance, since then, his life has been a seemingly endless series of headaches — many of his own creation. From music videos costing way more money than they’re worth to cell phone footage that may cost his freedom, Tekashi 69 may have even more on his plate than he knows what to do with. Here’s a rundown of the other legal issues that have surfaced since he was taken into custody on November 19.

He Reportedly Ordered A Hit On Chief Keef’s Cousin

According to TMZ, apparently the official authority on all things the rapper’s case at the moment, Tekashi made threats toward Chief Keef’s cousin Tadoe just a few days before unidentified assailants shot at Chief Keef at the W Hotel in New York’s Times Square.

In a video on TMZ’s site, Tekashi confirms Tadoe’s location via FaceTime, of all methods, then brags to his entourage about placing a $30,000 hit on him. In the lead-up to the actual shooting, Tekashi and Keef had been trading threats via social media, but when questioned by police and TMZ, Tekashi denied having anything to do with the shooting. Unfortunately, this new video may undermine that assertion and bolster prosecutors’ claims that Tekashi was involved in at least one shooting plot.

He May Owe $100,000 To A Security Firm

During his recent trip to Los Angeles for ComplexCon, Tekashi reportedly hired a huge security team for 24/7 protection, including bulletproof SUVs, for the duration of his stay to the tune of $97,165.

However, according to TMZ, the loud-spoken New Yorker has yet to settle the bill, even after a shooting incident at his music video set with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj necessitated the addition of a third security team, amounting to an additional 25 hours of protection.