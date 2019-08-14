A Tekashi 69 Associate Has Been Sentenced To Over Five Years In Prison

Getty Image

There are a lot of moving parts involved in Tekashi 69’s ongoing legal situation at the moment, and now there’s a new development related to one of his associates. According to Complex, Faheem “Crippy” Walter has been sentenced to 62 months in prison (five years and two months). This comes after he previously plead guilty to violent crime in the aid of racketeering and a firearms offense. The minimum sentence for his charges was 60 months.

Walter pleaded guilty to the charges in April, which stemmed from a robbery in Midtown Manhattan on April 3, 2018. Walter’s lawyer Edward Sapone previously issued a statement about the plea, saying at the time, “Mr. Walter is to be commended for having the courage to honestly and publicly admit his wrongdoing. By his acceptance of responsibility, he has put the old behind him as he starts a new life that his children can be proud of. He looks forward to demonstrating to Judge Engelmayer the compelling reasons why the minimum sentence of 60 months is the right sentence.”

Walter’s original plea came at around the same time as that of Jamel Jones (aka Mel Murda), who in April pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering and narcotics offenses.

Read our timeline of Tekashi’s career successes and legal troubles here.