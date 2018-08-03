Getty Image

Travis Scott is currently the talk of, well, everybody as his Astroworld release has social media buzzing and his recent Lollapalooza performance has returned him to the top of the list of premiere live show rappers. Now, he’s set his sights on taking over streaming yet again with the return of his popular .Wav Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, with plans to make it well worth the wait.

Travis recently told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that his show was “definitely coming back” and that he and co-host Chase B would “drop mad songs that I was working in the process of working on the album.” The episode is currently streaming on Apple Music for the next two hours with exclusive unreleased material throughout. You can check it out here. Travis joins fellow rap superstar Drake in debuting unreleased exclusives via his radio show. The last .Wav Radio appearance was over a year ago in January 2017.

Aside from working on this new episode of .Wav Radio and Astroworld Travis has also been busy with fatherhood and designing a special pair of Jordans with Nike. He also had a hand in Kanye West’s Wyoming experiment of releasing five, seven-track albums with Pusha T, Nas, Teyana Taylor, and Kid Cudi.

Check out Travis Scott and Chase B’s latest episode of .Wav Radio on Apple Music.