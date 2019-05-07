Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Is Returning To Dodger Stadium This Fall

05.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Tyler The Creator may have been pretty cagey about concealing the release date of his new album, Igor, but the announcement for the dates of this Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was pretty straightforward. The multihyphenate rapper-producer posted the first flyer for the music festival to his social media containing both the festival dates and the presale information. Camp Flog Gnaw will be returning to Dodger Stadium, its 2018 venue, November 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale this Friday, May 10.

Camp Flog Gnaw

The general admission price for the eighth iteration of the popular and growing festival is $325 plus fees, though hardcore Tyler fans may want to purchase the Super VIP package, which not only includes dedicated entry and viewing but also a merch package including a Fender Player Series Stratocaster. The presale option will also allow fans to break up their admission cost into four equal payments.

The 2018 edition of Camp Flog Gnaw included a performance from Tyler himself, as well as performances from Kanye West and Kid Cudi as Kids See Ghosts, Jaden Smith, Brockhampton, Flatbush Zombies, Post Malone, and Lauryn Hill. With Tyler’s extensive contacts at curation, it’s one of LA’s more diverse and inclusive fests, living up to its carnival name with rides, games, and carnival food. More information can be found at CampFlogGnaw.com.

Around The Web

TAGSCamp Flog Gnawtyler the creator
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP