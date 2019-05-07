Getty Image

Tyler The Creator may have been pretty cagey about concealing the release date of his new album, Igor, but the announcement for the dates of this Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was pretty straightforward. The multihyphenate rapper-producer posted the first flyer for the music festival to his social media containing both the festival dates and the presale information. Camp Flog Gnaw will be returning to Dodger Stadium, its 2018 venue, November 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale this Friday, May 10.

Camp Flog Gnaw

The general admission price for the eighth iteration of the popular and growing festival is $325 plus fees, though hardcore Tyler fans may want to purchase the Super VIP package, which not only includes dedicated entry and viewing but also a merch package including a Fender Player Series Stratocaster. The presale option will also allow fans to break up their admission cost into four equal payments.

The 2018 edition of Camp Flog Gnaw included a performance from Tyler himself, as well as performances from Kanye West and Kid Cudi as Kids See Ghosts, Jaden Smith, Brockhampton, Flatbush Zombies, Post Malone, and Lauryn Hill. With Tyler’s extensive contacts at curation, it’s one of LA’s more diverse and inclusive fests, living up to its carnival name with rides, games, and carnival food. More information can be found at CampFlogGnaw.com.