Young Thug released the Slime Language compilation album last night, and he’s already here with new visuals. After getting out on gun and drug charges he caught while at his own album release party last night, the Super Slimey artist dropped a fiery video for the Young Stoner Life compilation’s “Gain Clout” single, which shows the ATLien at his tongue-twisting best, putting on a show with his myriad flows. Thug didn’t just leave the visual stimuli to lines like, “I put some diamonds on her toe, yeah they dancin’.” His “Gain Clout” video shows him performing with a slew of models amidst a dim set. The backdrop for one of the scenes is pleasantly similar to the scene in his Atlanta brethren Quavo’s “Lamb Talk” video – except Thug isn’t merely showing off a set of hot wheels, he actually set one on fire.

As he drops his braggadocios bars, the flames from a burning car shifts color behind him. The effect was a clever flourish by video director Millicent Hailes, as was the judiciously employed fisheye lens that works as a subtle nod to his Missy Elliot-like flair for bucking convention.

“Gain Clout” is one of the standouts from Slime Language, a 15-track introduction to Thug’s Young Stoner Life label. The polarizing artist has always received criticism for his boundary-pushing, social construct subverting antics, but it looks like he’s still gained enough clout to draw a strong roster full of intriguing talent into his realm. Gunna makes a cameo in the “Gain Clout” video, and his performance on the compilation may help the young Atlanta artist continue to do just that.

You can stream Slime Language below: