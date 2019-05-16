Getty Image

Will Smith and Queen Latifah are two of the finest examples of rappers who have crossed over into TV and movies, and have been as or more successful in front of and behind the camera. Smith, of course, is starring in the new live-action adaptation of the Disney classic Aladdin (as a version of the genie that has seen a mixed reception). Meanwhile, Latifah recently announced a pair of music-centric TV projects for Lifetime, one about Salt-N-Pepa and the other about The Clark Sisters.

It’s only fitting that Smith and Latifah work on something new together, and that’s just what they’re doing now, as it’s being reported that the pair are teaming up to produce a new hip-hop-influenced version of Romeo And Juliet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which will be available on Netflix, is “a contemporary, musical take on William Shakespeare’s tragedy set against the urban rhythms of New York. The love story follows a young waitress from the streets of Brooklyn and an aspiring musician from a wealthy family whose unconventional romance forces them to confront their life choices.”

Latifah and Shakim Compere are producing via their Flavor Unit Entertainment banner, and so are David Broome and Yong Yam for 25/7 Productions. Meanwhile, Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett will serve as executive producers via Smith and Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment. Solvan “Slick” Naim is set to direct the movie, and he also co-wrote the script alongside Dave Broome.

Speaking of reviving classic works, Smith also recreated the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song for his new track with Logic.