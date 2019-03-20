Getty Image

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music And Arts Fair, the historic festival that was held on a dairy farm in upstate New York. It was billed as “3 Days of Peace and Music” and included performances from many of the era’s defining acts. This August, the festival’s co-founder and co-producer Michael Lang will resurrect the three-day event to commemorate its golden anniversary. The lineup for the event was announced on Tuesday and, like the original festival, it includes an exciting and diverse group of acts.

Highlights include Jay-Z, Chance The Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, The Killers, The Black Keys and Miley Cyrus. “It’ll be an eclectic bill,” Land told Rolling Stone. Prior to the announcement, he said that he wanted the anniversary festival to be multi-generational. “It’ll be hip-hop and rock and some pop and some of the legacy bands from the original festival.” Now it appears that Lang and the other festival organizers have made good on this promise.

Additional headliners include Dead and Company — the revamped, John Mayer-fronted iteration of original festival performer The Grateful Dead — and Santana. Aside from the music, the festival has partnered with a number of non-profits, including March For Our Lives — the organization started by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a mission to end gun violence — and Happy Hippie Foundation — a group that’s working to address the injustices facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.