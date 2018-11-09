Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan’s landmark Enter The 36 Chambers album, a project that set the stage for the group to break through the hip-hop industry in a manner never seen before. From the sound of the music to the ingenuity in RZA allowing the individual crew members to sign at whatever label they wanted, the Wu holds an enormous impact on the game.

They reflect on that impact, as well as the project’s conception on For The Children, a documentary released today. It’s not often that an act from that era receives a 25-year retrospective, but the Wu are no ordinary act. A Tribe Called Quest also released their classic Midnight Marauders album on November 9th, 1993. They had a Beats, Rhymes, And Life documentary release years ago, and now Wu-Tang Clan has their own.

Along with in-depth interviews with members of the Wu about the conception of the album, newer acts such as ASAP Ferg and ASAP Rocky participated in the documentary to give insight on the craft that the nine-man group from Staten Island carved, and how it affected them. Filmmaker Shomi Patwary directed the 17-minute documentary. It’s fitting that he’s also 36-years-old, just old enough to have remembered the group’s impact on the game.

Check out For The Children above.