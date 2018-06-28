Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before his recent death, XXXTentacion’s biggest hit, “SAD!,” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, back in March. After his passing, however, the song experienced some newfound popularity and catapulted to the top spot on the chart dated June 30, making him the first artist to posthumously top the Hot 100 chart since The Notorious B.I.G. did with “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997. Now there’s a new video for the single, which XXXTentacion made before his death.

In the six-minute video — which was written and creative directed by XXXTentacion, and directed by JMP — XXXTentacion is walking up the aisle of a church, attending the funeral of an old version of himself, complete with the blonde hairstyle he used to have. He also finds himself in conversation with a dark robed figure, who tells him the spread positivity throughout the world. The old version of XXXTentacion rises from his open casket and spends much of the rest of the video in a pretty brutal fist fight with present day XXXTentacion.

Police are currently investigating XXXTentacion’s death after he was shot in Florida. One suspect has already been taken into custody, and there are arrest warrants for two other suspects, who have not yet been arrested.

Watch the video for “Sad!” above.