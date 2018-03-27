Uproxx Studios / Instagram

TMZ has reported a video of rapper XXXtentacion purportedly hitting a woman that went viral yesterday is now being reviewed by prosecutors in his domestic abuse case. The 20-year-old rapper from Florida was only recently released to house arrest after being arrested on charges of aggravated battery of his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Redditors surfaced a video captured from what looks like a woman’s Snapchat story in which XXXtentacion dances behind her for a couple of beats, then appears to swing and slap her in the side of the head. While XXXtentacion’s attorney, Jaclyn Broudy, maintains that the woman in the video is a friend of the rapper and “the video was taken completely in jest,” the optics of the video surfacing now certainly do not help the rapper’s case in court.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The video itself does appear to be very old, judging from the hairstyle and tattoos depicted, and Broudy says that XXXtentacion is a changed man. His social media is usually full of positive, encouraging messages these days, when he’s not deleting attention-getting posts that paint him as erratic, and he has even promised to donate money to victims of domestic violence.

XXXtentacion is due to go back to court for his two separate trials in April.