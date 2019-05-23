Getty Image

Earlier this month, attendees at Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival might have received a flyer teasing a new collaboration between Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. On Thursday, that tantalizing new product finally arrived. “The London” is a scorching new single that features all three major artists on the same track for the first time. The T-Minus-produced track, which clocks in at just over three minutes, will definitely be in heavy rotation this summer.

J. Cole and Young Thug have never collaborated on a song before. Cole, however, is rumored to be serving as an executive producer on Thug’s forthcoming album. Last year, Thug joined the North Carolina rapper as an opening act on his KOD tour.

Travis Scott and Young Thug have linked up various times in the past. The Atlanta rapper has appeared on a trio of memorable Scott songs, starting with Days Before Rodeo‘s “Skyfall” and continuing with “Maria I’m Drunk” and “Pick Up the Phone.” This is Scott’s first time collaborating with Cole.

Speaking with Power 105’s Angie Martinez last year, Cole gave Young Thug high praise. “If you know skills, and you know the art of rapping, and you know how you put words together, and you know pockets, and you know flows, and you know the things he’s doing with his voice, dude is a genius,” he said.

You can listen to the track above.