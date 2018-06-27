Marvel

“You lost today, kid. But it doesn’t mean you have to like it.”

That, of course, is a line from the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – after young Indy, played by River Phoenix, loses a golden crucifix that once belonged to Coronado to a group of mercenaries. I’ve been thinking about that line a lot lately because world events just seem to continue to be one loss after another for humanity.

So what does this have to do with Ant-Man and the Wasp? Pretty much nothing. And that’s the point. Ant-Man and the Wasp comes to us, now, with the attitude of, “Just let us coherently entertain you, have some laughs, and forget about the outside world for the next couple of hours.” And, dammit, it does a pretty good job of doing just that. Ant-Man and the Wasp is a two-hour mental break when a lot of people could need a mental break. If this sounds like I’m being condescending to this movie at all, I promise you I am not. I mean this as a huge compliment. It’s so lighthearted and everyone in the movie is so darn pleasant and they all seem to like each other, it kind of feels like the most fictitious Marvel movie to date.

In 2015, Ant-Man came to us on the heels of Avengers: Age of Ultron, a bloated superhero movie with heavy themes that’s gotten a bad rap over the last three years. (I still think it’s pretty good!) But it served as a sort of palate cleanser from what had happened just before. After watching half the universe get snapped away in Avengers: Infinity War, now here comes Ant-Man and the Wasp to do the same kind of thing. If Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther are the main courses of the MCU, then Ant-Man is the gari.

The first Ant-Man was one of those kind of interesting messes that now seems a little quaint compared to something like what happened with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Edgar Wright had been developing the film for years, but there was a parting of ways and Peyton Reed replaced him. Unlike Solo, nothing had been filmed, but what was left in the script felt like a bit of a hodgepodge between the different tones of Wright and Reed. And in a weird way, it felt a little unfinished: scenes would just kind of end that felt like they should keep going. Still, Ant-Man grossed half a billion dollars and here we are now with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp shows what Peyton Reed can do with a production that is all his. (Or, at least, as much as Marvel allows any director to have ownership.) There’s nothing really edgy or cool about Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s just this nice story filled with people who at the end of the day want to be good. (Well, other than mid-level criminal Sonny Burch, played by Walton Goggins, but even he seems harmless enough and I bet his friends say nice things about him.)