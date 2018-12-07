The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Should Make You Very Worried About Captain America

12.07.18 31 mins ago 2 Comments

MARVEL

With the exception of Tony Stark, no one gets more screentime in the Avengers: Endgame trailer than Steve Rogers. The first time we see him, he looks sad. The second time, he continues to look sad. But the third time? He looks sad AND concerned. That’s the Captain America way. It’s going to be an emotional movie for Cap (more on that soon) and actor Chris Evans, who announced that he’s retiring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” the Snowpiercer star tweeted in October. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” But Avengers director Joe Russo has since walked back Evans’ comments slightly, noting that “he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means, but the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.” That’s a cryptic thing to say, but the Endgame trailer does suggest that Cap won’t make it out of the film alive.

MARVEL

MARVEL

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS 4AVENGERS ENDGAMECAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSmarvel cinematic universe

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP