MARVEL

With the exception of Tony Stark, no one gets more screentime in the Avengers: Endgame trailer than Steve Rogers. The first time we see him, he looks sad. The second time, he continues to look sad. But the third time? He looks sad AND concerned. That’s the Captain America way. It’s going to be an emotional movie for Cap (more on that soon) and actor Chris Evans, who announced that he’s retiring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” the Snowpiercer star tweeted in October. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” But Avengers director Joe Russo has since walked back Evans’ comments slightly, noting that “he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means, but the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.” That’s a cryptic thing to say, but the Endgame trailer does suggest that Cap won’t make it out of the film alive.

MARVEL