‘Avengers: Endgame’ Had The Most Views For A Trailer In 24 Hours

Well, trailers are certainly popular. A few weeks ago, the ad for the “live-action” Lion King redo nearly bested the initial teaser for Avengers: Infinity War in terms of most views over a 24-hour period. Now that record has been smashed…by a different Avengers movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame — the film previously known as “Untitled Avengers: Infinity War Sequel” — managed 289 million views in its first day on Earth. The Avengers: Infinity War teaser, meanwhile, “only” scored 230 million views in its first 24 hours. Hooray for the underdog!

The Endgame trailer not only offered the first glimpses of a life post-Thanos snap, the genocidal smackdown that apparently now has a name; it also debuted the film’s official title. It’s a grim name for a grim-looking film, whose first images showed the surviving superheroes as depressed and hopeless, struggling to find a way to defeat the hulking main baddie, and maybe bring back the 50% who were turned to ash during Infinity War’s downer ending.

But not all is sad: The Endgame trailer closed with a surprise appearance from Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, who has or hasn’t somehow returned from the Quantum Realm, and may or may not be instrumental in taking down Thanos and restoring order. But you already know this, because you watched the advertisement along with everyone else.

(Via THR)