Thanos’ Snap From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Now Has An Official Name

The official title and a first look at Avengers 4 looms ever closer, but we’re still coming to terms with the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The snap heard around the galaxy put the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its ear and also eliminated half of the population of the films to boot, including a number of major players in the Avengers and beyond.

But did you ever think that calling Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, well, a snap, was a bit too on the nose? In that case, problem solved, because it has a new official name in the Marvel canon. According to ComicBook.com, a prelude comic that came out earlier in the week gives a name to the event the remainder of those left in the Avengers universe have now lived through.

Those that have seen the movie may have taken to calling it “the snap” but the new title does make a lot of sense, and also points to just how devastating the event was to everyone involved.