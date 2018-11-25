Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Infinity War finally dropped in late November of last year, it quickly set the record for the most-watched trailer ever in the first 24 hours of its public existence. This makes complete sense, of course, as Infinity War represented the culmination of convoluted stories and plot twists first teased in other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Friday’s first trailer for director Jon Favreau’s live-action* remake of The Lion King obviously won’t come close to these numbers, but it definitely tried.

According to Variety, The Lion King‘s teaser “accumulated 224.6 million views globally in its first 24 hours.” As a result of these impressive numbers, it “[became] Disney’s most-watched trailer in a day.” As for Marvel Studios, which is a subsidiary of Disney, its Infinity War record of 238 million views in the first 24 hours remains unbroken by The Lion King‘s performance. This means that the latter is now the second most-watched teaser ever. Either way, Disney is still the clear winner in all of this.

* — Whether or not Favreau’s The Lion King actually counts as a “live-action” movie remains a heated topic of debate on social media. While some of the landscaping and accompanying shots may be live-action, the animal characters depicted are actually photo-realistic CGI animation. Again, either way, Disney wins because we’re all going to go and see it anyways.

(Via Variety)