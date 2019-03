Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Captain Marvel finally hits theaters (like she hits sneaky elderly folks) this Friday, so Marvel released two more videos on Sunday to remind everyone. The featurette above stars Samuel L. Jackson reminding everyone that, long before the Avengers and before the eyepatch, future S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury “was already the coolest motherf… guy in the universe.”

The second video, titled “Moment,” is a very brief TV spot: