Marvel

(If you’re one of the few comic-book fans who haven’t watched Avengers: Endgame yet, beware of spoilers below.)

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are done playing Captain America and Iron Man, respectively. That’s the official consensus, marked with no subtlety at the end of Avengers: Endgame, given that Steve Rogers passed the shield to Sam “Falcon” Wilson, and Tony Stark sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos. Both actors had played their superhero roles for a decade, so their contracts were most certainly satisfied, but what of Thor? Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder had gone jolly by the end of the film and handed over leadership of New Asgard to Valkyrie, but will he be back for future films?

If the Men In Black: International star has anything to do with that decision, he’ll return. After all, Lebowski Thor’s fate was left open-ended, and he was last seen posturing for power against Star-Lord on the Guardians’ ship. However, the fandom certainly wonders whether he’ll be popping up in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg approached Hemsworth on the subject, and he sounded super down on the idea:

“I’d play that character again. I love it so much — especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]. After the Avengers press tour I kind of went and buried my head in the sand.

Eisenberg then used the term “Asgardians Of The Galaxy” to hint at yet another chapter (adding to the True Thor Trilogy) for the charismatic character, and Hemsworth loved it. “Asgardians Of The Galaxy,” he responded. “That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Well, Guardians 3 hasn’t begun production yet, given that James Gunn’s currently hard at work on The Suicide Squad, so there’s plenty of time to carve Thor into the script that Gunn penned before being fired and rehired for the Guardians threequel. Gunn plans to start shooting toward the end of 2020, though, so fingers crossed that all the cards come together, and Lebowski Thor can keep on bugging the hell out of Star-Lord. That could be the whole movie, and people would buy tickets. Billions of dollars, easy.

