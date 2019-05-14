Sony

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame will be found below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will soon wrap up the MCU’s Phase Three before Marvel Studios moves forward with a whole new slate of standalone and group movies. Presumably, this installment’s formal introduction of the multiverse will take these stories to newer, arguably greater places, but Peter Parker needs to reckon with his current emotional state first. That is to say, he recently lost a surrogate father when Tony Stark sacrificed himself to eradicate Thanos, and given that Far From Home picks up shortly after Endgame‘s events, there must be plenty of lingering emotions. That’s why this new poster packs such a punch with Parker shown in front of an illuminated Iron Man mural.

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.” #SpiderManFarFromHome 7.2.19 pic.twitter.com/ySzLM14iGl — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) May 14, 2019

Marvel Studios tweeted this poster with a Happy Hogan quote from the most recent trailer: “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.” Those words hint at new duties for Spidey, though he certainly will never replace Iron Man. Nor will Nick Fury attempt to do so, and it’s clear that Stark’s spirit will continue to fly above the MCU no matter what incarnations follow.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2. In anticipation for that event, Peter Parker’s starring in a United Airlines flight safety video, which is catchier than most primers on the subject.