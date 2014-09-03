Confirmed: Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam in ‘Shazam’

#Wonder Woman #batman v superman #Justice League #The Rock #DC Comics
09.03.14 4 years ago

After months of speculation and anticipation, Dwayne Johnson is officially playing Black Adam.

The Rock will suit up as the charismatic baddie in the DC Comics superhero movie “Shazam,” which will presumably tie into the upcoming “Batman V Superman” and its spin-off “Justice League.”

He enthusiastically tweeted confirmation earlier:
 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Johnson was recently reported to be having a difficult time choosing between playing Shazam himself or Black Adam, but it appears that Adam has won his heart. The character was originally conceived as a pure villain, but has recently been presented more as a misunderstood anti-hero, as Johnson's tweet clearly states. 

Darren Lemke (“Jack the Giant Slayer,” the upcoming “Goosebumps”) has signed on to write the screenplay, according to Variety. No director has yet been chosen. Likewise, Shazam himself — originally known as Captain Marvel — has yet to be cast.

Warner Bros. is planning a slew of “Justice League”-related films, including rumored solo  Aquaman and Wonder Woman adventures, and a Flash/Green Lantern team-up. Additionally, a proper sequel to “Man of Steel” is also expected to be announced soon. 

After starring in thuis summer's box office flop “Hercules,” Johnson will be seen next summer in the delayed “Fast and Furious 7.” He'll also return in 2016's “G.I. Joe 3.”

Get to know Black Adam here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#batman v superman#Justice League#The Rock#DC Comics
TAGSBatman v SupermanBlack AdamDC COMICSDWAYNE JOHNSONFAST AND FURIOUS 7HERCULESJustice LeagueShazam!the rockWonder Woman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP