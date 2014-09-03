Confirmed: Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam in ‘Shazam’

After months of speculation and anticipation, Dwayne Johnson is officially playing Black Adam.

The Rock will suit up as the charismatic baddie in the DC Comics superhero movie “Shazam,” which will presumably tie into the upcoming “Batman V Superman” and its spin-off “Justice League.”

He enthusiastically tweeted confirmation earlier:



//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Johnson was recently reported to be having a difficult time choosing between playing Shazam himself or Black Adam, but it appears that Adam has won his heart. The character was originally conceived as a pure villain, but has recently been presented more as a misunderstood anti-hero, as Johnson's tweet clearly states.

Darren Lemke (“Jack the Giant Slayer,” the upcoming “Goosebumps”) has signed on to write the screenplay, according to Variety. No director has yet been chosen. Likewise, Shazam himself — originally known as Captain Marvel — has yet to be cast.

Warner Bros. is planning a slew of “Justice League”-related films, including rumored solo Aquaman and Wonder Woman adventures, and a Flash/Green Lantern team-up. Additionally, a proper sequel to “Man of Steel” is also expected to be announced soon.

After starring in thuis summer's box office flop “Hercules,” Johnson will be seen next summer in the delayed “Fast and Furious 7.” He'll also return in 2016's “G.I. Joe 3.”

Get to know Black Adam here.