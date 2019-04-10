Marvel Studios

Poor Hawkeye (and actor Jeremy Renner). He wasn’t a part of Avengers: Infinity War at all, but he’s front and center in much of the barebones advertising for Avengers: Endgame. What’s more, a recent trailer for the gigantic Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole even featured a few tragic clues about the fate of Clint Barton’s family in a post-snap world. Beyond the bow and arrow-wielding spy’s apparently bigger role in the Avengers sequel, a new report from Variety suggests that he’s also getting his own Disney+ show.

According to the report, a Hawkeye series with Renner is currently in development for Disney’s streaming service:

Variety has learned from sources that Disney’s upcoming streaming service is officially developing a limited series based on the archery ace Marvel character with Renner attached to star. The project is said to be an adventure series in which Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop.

For readers who aren’t as well-versed in Marvel Comics mythology, Bishop is a young woman who falls under Barton’s tutelage and eventually takes the Hawkeye mantle. She also joins up with the “Young Avengers” and spends some time with them.

Disney+ already includes a confirmed live-action Star Wars series and yet-to-be-confirmed shows about Loki, the Winter Soldier and Falcon, and the Vision and Scarlet Witch. The latter three will all feature the original actors who’ve played the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — should they actually be real. After all, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has acknowledged that they are making new shows for Disney+, but has revealed little else.

(Via Variety)