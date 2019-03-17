Marvel Studios

CAUTION: Potential Avengers: Endgame spoilers to follow.

Ever since Avengers: Infinity War‘s release last year, fans have been speculating about Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the arrow-slinging S.H.I.E.L.D. member who joined the Avengers’ ranks in the first team-up film. He was nowhere to be found in Infinity War, but now he’s front and center in the teaser and the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame. He’s also sporting a new look and a sad face, which has caused a great deal of concern for his family. Did they survive Thanos’s snap?

Since Clint Barton is now sporting the look (and supposedly the alias) of Ronin, a more vengeful character in the Marvel Comics canon, chances are good that his family didn’t survive. And to make matters worse, as ComicBook.com reports, an eagle-eyed fan noticed a hidden clue in the new Endgame trailer. While tutoring a young woman with a bow and arrow, the retired Hawkeye is wearing an ankle monitor a la Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp:

In other words, this shot, which sees Barton hanging out with his family (in the background) while training either his daughter or the Kate Bishop character, happens pre-snap. His family is all there with him, hence the big smile on his face. But when we next see him as Ronin, a smile is nowhere to be found.

Obviously, this is just a trailer for the film, and the history of Marvel movies is rife with trailers purposefully obscuring certain characters and set pieces. There’s no way to confirm any of this until Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. But if Barton is wearing an ankle monitor and spending time with his family in that scene, then it looks like audiences will have to watch in horror as Hawkeye’s family is dusted before his very eyes.

(Via ComicBook.com)