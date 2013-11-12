Stream ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ soundtrack now

Based on what we’ve heard so far of the “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack, it seems destined to be a hit. Decide for yourself today: The entire soundtrack is now streaming on iTunes, one week ahead of its release date (Nov. 19).
The soundtrack has 15 new songs by Lorde (a cover of Tears For Fears” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”), Coldplay (“Atlas”), The National (“Lean”) and Of Monsters and Men (“Silhouettes”), plus The Weeknd, The Lumineers, Imagine Dragons, Christina Aguilera and Santigold. See the full tracklist below.
“Hunger Games: Catching Fire Soundtrack” tracklist:
1. Coldplay – “Atlas”
2. Of Monsters and Men – “Silhouettes”
3. Sia (feat. The Weeknd & Diplo) – “Elastic Heart”
4. The National – “Lean”
5. Christina Aguilera – “We Remain”
6. The Weeknd – “Devil May Cry”
7. Imagine Dragons – “Who We Are”
8. Lorde – “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”
9. The Lumineers – “Gale Song”
10. Ellie Goulding – “Mirrors”
11. Patti Smith – “Capital Letter”
12. Santigold – “Shooting Arrows at the Sky”
13. Mikky Ekko – “Place for Us”
14. Phantogram – “Lights”
15. Antony & the Johnsons – “Angel on Fire
