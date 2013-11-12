Listen to Lorde’s dark, new song for ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

Lorde clearly wants to rule the world and the 17-year-old’s contribution to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack should get her a step closer. Listen to her goth-tinged cover of Tears For Fears’ 1985 hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” below.

By slowing- and stripping-down the original, Lorde transforms the pop song into a dark, warfare ballad. Her vocals are haunting, especially as they build into a chorus that sounds desperate and determined, bringing to mind the film’s protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

So far, we’ve heard new “Catching Fire” songs by The National, Of Monsters and Men and Coldplay. The soundtrack will be released Nov. 19 and the film is due Nov. 22.

To hear just how much Lorde changed the song, listen to the original below: