Listen to Lorde’s dark, new song for ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

11.12.13 5 years ago

Lorde clearly wants to rule the world and the 17-year-old’s contribution to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack should get her a step closer. Listen to her goth-tinged cover of Tears For Fears’ 1985 hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” below.

By slowing- and stripping-down the original, Lorde transforms the pop song into a dark, warfare ballad. Her vocals are haunting, especially as they build into a chorus that sounds desperate and determined, bringing to mind the film’s protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

So far, we’ve heard new “Catching Fire” songs by The NationalOf Monsters and Men and Coldplay. The soundtrack will be released Nov. 19 and the film is due Nov. 22.

To hear just how much Lorde changed the song, listen to the original below:

Around The Web

TAGSEverybody Wants To Rule The Worldhunger games catching fire soundtrackHUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRELORDEtears for fears

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP