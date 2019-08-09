Getty Image

(Warning: Avengers: Endgame and MCU spoilers below.)

Gwyneth Paltrow is famously forgetful these days about her time spent as Pepper Potts in the MCU. Not too long ago, she outed herself for having no idea that she appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Not too long after, Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in several Avengers movies, lightly mocked her for not knowing who the heck he was, despite having met him multiple times and even standing next to him in a group photo at the Infinity War LA premiere. Well, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige must have heard about these gaffes, for he dropped a little tidbit to Empire Magazine that could be interpreted as Paltrow forgetting that Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury in the MCU.

It almost sounds believable, right? Surely not. Feige was describing the overall sense of confusion on the Endgame set during the filming of Tony Stark’s funeral. This scene was shot even before Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Infinity War, and Ant-Man And The Wasp came out, so it makes sense that few people knew what was going on. Here’s the priceless Feige quote:

“Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’,” laughs Feige. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”

In Holland’s defense, there’s a damn good reason that he didn’t know that a funeral scene was being shot — because he spoils — and Mark Ruffalo also revealed that he and Holland (along with others) were told that they were attending a wedding. Yes, a wedding where everyone looked very sad.

Clearly, Feige was embellishing those details after Paltrow’s reaction, though, right? I mean, let’s hope that Paltrow did not forget about Sam Jackson in any capacity, lest he unleash a massive gust of profanity in her direction. (And now we wait.)

(Via Empire Online)