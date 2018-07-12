HBO

Now that Game of Thrones, the most awarded scripted series in the history of the Emmys, has wrapped filming, the cast is saying farewell to their iconic characters. Emilia Clarke thanked the show for a “life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing,” Maisie Williams set theorists’ hearts a-flutter with her “#LastWomanStanding” hashtag, and Kit Harington is happy he can finally cut his damn hair. “I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing,” he said. “I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

The actor got a little more emotional when discussing the end of Game of Thrones on BBC Radio 2. “It’s just been this amazing journey,” he said on Thursday. “I kinda said to them on my wrap speech that it’s always been more than a job. They were a family and it was my life. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been quite emotional all last week thinking about having finished it.”

Game of Thrones is how Harington became a star (it was his first on-screen credit, and led to roles in Pompeii, the How to Train Your Dragon series, and the excellent 7 Days In Hell), and it’s also where he met his wife, Rose Leslie. Jon Snow might know nothing, but Harington knows how important this show was.

