HBO

It’s all beginning to sink in: there are only six episodes of Game of Thrones left.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s biggest hit doesn’t premiere until 2019, but the cast already gathered for the wrap party earlier this month. The Aquaman himself, Jason “Khal Drogo” Momoa, was there, and he wrote on Instagram about how he was grateful “to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I’m honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends. I’m just here for kisses and hugs.” He also used the opportunity to get picked up by Kit Harington, and pick up Emilia Clarke. Speaking of the Mother of Dragons: over the weekend, Emilia Clarke officially said farewell to Game of Thrones.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she wrote. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis.” Momoa responded to her post with a heartfelt, “Love u. Proud of you,” while John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, added, “It’s been the best. Ever. And you’ve been incredible.” Even Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) joined in, writing, “Sweet you. Love you and HOLY Balls.” Never has the expression “HOLY balls” caused so much sadness.