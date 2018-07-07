HBO

[Warning: Possible Game of Thrones spoilers may (or may not) be found below.]

The wrap party for the final season of Game of Thrones was held last week, but production on the season reportedly didn’t officially end until yesterday. After all the dust has settled on King’s Landing, we of course don’t know exactly who will remain standing.

We do know that the final season will see more death than any other season of Game of Thrones. Moreover, while we can’t assume anything based on when certain actors finishing shooting their parts, we know that Emilia Clarke (who plays Khaleesi) finished shooting about three weeks ago. Kit Harrington, who did not necessarily stop filming right after Emilia Clarke, did offer up his goodbye the day after Clarke, promising to cut off his hair when he’s finally done.

So, who was remaining on the last day of filming? We don’t know everyone who was on set, but we do know from Maisie Williams Instagram that she was there on the last day of filming and possibly the last female character standing.