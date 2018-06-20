Emilia Clarke’s goodbye to Game Of Thrones seemed a little more heartfelt than her co-star Kit Harington. For her, the end of the series was the end of an era that gave her “the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.” The same might not be said for Harington, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the end of the series and made it clear that he was saying goodbye to Jon Snow in his own way:

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington tells EW.

So, how short, exactly, will he go?

“Short-short,” Harington says. “The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”