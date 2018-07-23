Marvel

WARNING: Pretty obvious spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead

Marvel might not have been present at Comic-Con this weekend with a massive panel in Hall H, but they did show up in San Diego with some surprises. As shared over at i09, Marvel used the event to promote the upcoming home video release for Avengers: Infinity War by offering some “grief counseling” for those left shaken by the events of the film. If “the snap” left you to question the future, what it all means, and wishing you’d had stuck with The Leftovers past season one, Marvel was there for you. They were also on hand with an exclusive deleted scene the rest of us won’t get to see until the Blu Ray release in August.

.@Paul_Bettany just surprised a group of Marvel Studios fans at the Avengers: Infinity War #GroupHug pop up at #SDCC! #Vision pic.twitter.com/a7IOncacYz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2018

Signed up on a whim for that Avengers Infinity War #GroupHug photo shoot. Got a cool shirt. And oh yeah, Vision himself, @PAULBETTANY, showed up!!!! 😍😱😍 (Excuse my overnight Hall H hair)#sdcc2018 #TheVision #Marvel #SparedByThanos pic.twitter.com/PjlizZF7bL — Tim Hennessey (@RustyPonds) July 20, 2018

Paul Bettany did pop in on the event to join in with a #grouphug outside the actual room where the support was given. You can also see the giant Hulk Hands offering their protection for the photo-op. If anybody could use a hug from The Hulk, it is probably Bettany.