Marvel

An episode of Billy on the Street from 2013 has inspired a meme, and both Billy Eichner and the star of the first iteration of the meme — Chris Evans of The Avengers and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer fame — approve of it.

The joke started earlier this month when Twitter user Lissy dubbed a clip from Captain America: Civil War‘s airport fight scene with audio from the Billy on the Street “Lesbian Lightning Round” (video here) in which Eichner and five gay women run around Manhattan yelling “Let’s go, lesbians!” and querying people with celebrity questions. The audio fits surprisingly well: