It might have been a silly Reddit event and a slice of real fun on the internet, but the Thanos fan culling has actually gotten the attention of the Avengers: Infinity War villain himself. As we reported earlier in the week, fans of the Mad Titan over at r/thanosdidnothingwrong were preparing to see half of their numbers banned, removed, and wiped out from their community. They were all into it and felt like it was the wrong thing to for their crazed idol.

And it seems they were right. Before the actual event on July 9th, it would appear that the Russo Brothers’ Reddit account and Josh Brolin wanted to help add to the fun by having the “real” Thanos provide a new snap just for the fans on Reddit:

Ready…and…#redditsnap #nakedthanos A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

As SyFy Wire points out, you can technically still join the subreddit and get randomly taken out tomorrow. And if you’re worried about being taken out or you end up being one of the folks snapped out of existence by the cruel — but fair — Reddit moderators, head over to r/InTheSoulStone to bond with others over your feelings and start a new world within the soul realm. They might have corndogs soon enough, so it’s not that bad.

